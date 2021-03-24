Genshin Impact surpassed $1 billion on mobile in less than six months

Share Facebook

The mobile version of Genshin Impact has exceeded $1 billion in player spending in less than six months since its launch, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The game, from developer miHoYo, was an instant success – generating over $100m and recouping its development costs in just two weeks.

Genshin Impact is the fastest title to surpass the $1 billion milestone on the App Store and Google Play, beating the likes of Pokemon GO (which took nine months), and Lineage M (which took 10 months).

Player spending has remained at an average of around $160 million per month since December, and so far the game has generated $148 million this month alone. That puts March on track to be the game’s best month since October 2020, where it generated $233.7 million on mobile.

On average, Genshin Impact’s mobile version generates around $5.8 million in revenue a day. Daily spending has surged following the release of new characters in the game – the introduction of Zhongli in particular saw $15.5 million in revenue in a single day, on December 1st.

Over the last 30 days, the game has ranked as the third-highest revenue generating title on the App Store and Google Play – putting it behind PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings. Outside of China however, Genshin Impact has been the top-grossing mobile game, generating $129 million internationally over the past 30 days.