George Osborn and Terry Haynes appointed co-chairs of gaming charity Games Aid

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Terry Haynes (Business Development Manager at Studio Gobo) and George Osborn (Head of Campaigns and Communications at Ukie) have been appointed as the new co-chairs of video games industry charity Games Aid.

Haynes and Osborn are replacing outgoing chair Des Gayle to co-chair a charity that supports children and disadvantaged young people across the UK.

“I’m delighted to be appointed one of Games Aid’s co-chairs,” said Haynes. “I believe that the industry benefits from having a strong charity that all businesses can support and contribute to. I’m looking forward to making the case for those companies to once again throw their weight behind Games Aid and help us do good across society.”

“I’m honoured to have been appointed co-chair of Games Aid, an organisation with a proven track record of giving support to wonderful charities across the country,” said Osborn. “I look forward to playing a role in evolving it into a modern, thriving organisation that the whole sector can be proud of.”

As part of the announcement, Osborn and Haynes penned an article outlining why an effective industry charity can play a crucial role in supporting small organisations across the UK, which can be found here.

As well as the new co-chairs, the charity has appointed Michael French, Gina Jackson OBE and Mark Washbrook have agreed to carry on in their roles as Vice Chair, Treasurer and Company Secretary.

The current list of Games Aid trustees is now as follows:

Terry Haynes (Co-Chair)

George Osborn (Co-Chair)

Michael French (Vice Chair)

Gina Jackson OBE (Treasurer)

Mark Washbook (Company Secretary)

Anna Mansi

Chris Dring

Following the appointment of its new co-chairs, the charity is looking to appoint two additional trustees with expertise in influencer outreach and fundraising to further support its efforts.