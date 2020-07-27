ghost of tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is Sony’s fastest-selling new IP this generation

Chris Wallace 15 hours ago Business News, Highlight

The recently-released title from Sucker Punch Productions has seen strong sales in its first week, selling over 2.4 million copies in its first three days.

This makes Ghost of Tsushima the fastest-selling new IP this generation, surpassing even the hugely popular Horizon Zero Dawn, which surpassed 2.6 million sales within two weeks, and Days Gone, which dominated the charts upon its release.

Sony didn’t specify who’s crown Ghost of Tsushima took with this achievement, although the aforementioned Horizon Zero Dawn is a likely candidate.

This does not cover already established Sony IPs, however – and Tsushima’s impressive performance falls short of some of Sony’s biggest success stories this generation. For instance, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us II became Sony’s fastest-selling release this generation back in June, selling over 4 million copies in its first four days. Additionally, God of War sold 3.1 million copies in its first three days on sale, and last year surpassed the 10 million sales milestone in its first year.

