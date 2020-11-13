ghost of tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima sells over 5m copies

Chris Wallace

Ghost of Tsushima has now sold over 5 million copies, making it the fastest-selling new IP for a first-party PS4 title.

The announcement comes via PlayStation Worldwide Studios Herman Hulst on Twitter, revealing that Sucker Punch’s title has now surpassed Horizon Zero Dawn to be the fastest-selling first party original PS4 game.

Horizon Zero Dawn, from Guerrilla Games, surpassed 2.6 million global sales within its first two weeks from launch.

“We’re thrilled that Horizon Zero Dawn has been embraced by critics and players alike,” said Hulst at the time. “Developing the game was a labor of love, so it’s extremely satisfying to see that it elicits the same passion and enthusiasm from the gaming public that we felt during its development.

Neither of these compare to the success Playstation have seen with Marvel’s-Spider man, however, which sold 13 million units in less than a year.

