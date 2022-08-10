[From the industry] Global Top Round 2022 Conference Heads to Sweden

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Video game accelerator program Global Top Round (GTR), has today announced its GTR 2022 Conference will be held in Luleå Sweden from November 9-10 in partnership with the government of Sweden. The annual conference brings together studios, publishers, investors, and influencers from throughout the gaming industry to network at one event. At the end of this invite-only conference, GTR will select 10 of the most promising studios to be inducted into its annual accelerator program.

The accelerator program, which has gained prominent traction and recognition in the games industry over the last several years, will grant funding starting at $40,000 to the 10 inducted

studios. In addition to the funding, the program will support the games and their business development, make introductions to some of the biggest global publishers, and much more. Chosen studios may also receive further investments from GTR’s newly launched Seed Program, which invests between $150,000 – $300,000 to select projects.

“Global Top Round is more than just about investing in games. We’re building an ecosystem or partners that are shaping the future of video game development,” said Pontus Mahler, Vice President of Business Development at Global Top Round. “Our program is proof that not every project needs to be a triple-A title. We can help build a game’s success with the right tools and network. This year we’ll be bringing the brightest studios to Sweden to put their games on the main stage and get them the support they need.”

Last year’s GTR conference partnered with gamescom Asia to host the event in Singapore. By all standards the conference was a smashing success. It featured 22 studios and hosted 415 attendees, including several government officials, industry-leading publishers and investors, and business experts. The accelerator program has invested in more than 50 game companies in the last two years that have achieved more than $24 million in financing.

To apply for this conference, please visit www.globaltopround.com.