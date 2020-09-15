Global Top Round is supporting and funding indie games again for 2020 – applications close 30th September

Share Facebook

Making an indie title and looking for funding? Then Global Top Round (GTR) is currently accepting applications for its 2020 program to help with “publishing, business strategy and planning, as well as investment and fundraising.”

Now in its sixth year, the programme picks ten games a year, all of which receive advice on the above, as potential investment, starting at $40,000 but rising as high as $360,000.

In a typical year the chosen games would be invited to Malta for face-to-face meetings, though obviously that’s far from certain this year.

Previous games who have benefitted from the programme include: Rogue Snail (Relic Hunters) from Brazil, Point Blank Games (Stray Blade) from Germany, 21c Ducks (Chrono Sword) from Korea, and Big Moxi Games (Wardens) from the US & Brazil.

“Applications for the 2020 program will be open until September 30th 2020. The Top 20 studios will be informed privately and invited to the 2020 GTR conference in Malta, with up to $2,000 travel expense reimbursement for airfare and accommodation. GTR conference will take into account the current COVID19 situation, allowing for online participation where travel restrictions are in place.

“They will be eligible to receive funding starting at $40,000 as initial investment and participate in GTR’s 6-9 month acceleration program offering support for game and business model development, introductions to global publishers and much more. Chosen studios may also receive further investments of up to $360,000 through GTR’s and its angel network to aid company growth.

“The conference represents a unique opportunity to meet and network with promising studios from around the world, GTR partner publishers, investors, as well as distinguished figures from the gaming industry for two full days. The Top 10 studios shall be announced at the end of the conference.

GTR applications can be submitted via the official website – www.globaltopround.com.

“2020 is another exciting year for GTR and our worldwide community of developers. We’re thrilled to continue to build our relationships with top teams as we continue our journey to finding and supporting talent at a global scale “, said Pontus Mahler, Director of Business Development at Global Top Round.