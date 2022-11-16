Global Top Round launches new mergers and acquisitions department

Global Top Round has announced the launch of a new mergers and acquisitions investment banking branch that will handle deals between $10 million USD (£8.4 million GBP) and $250 million USD (£210 million GBP) in size.

It will focus on three key business areas: 100% equity sales, acquisitions, and fundraising.

Jacques Benchetrit will lead the department as head of mergers and acquisitions for GTR. Before joining GTR, he was responsible for M&A at Zordix, a video game development and publishing group based in Sweden.

“At our core, we are bankers who game. We appreciate gaming as an art form and want to protect industry artists and entrepreneurs from signing bad deals.” said Jacques. “We’re going to change the way deals are done in gaming, ensure both sellers and buyers achieve their goals, and help push the industry forward.”

