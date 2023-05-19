Goodbye Volcano High has been chosen as a Tribeca Festival Official Selection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Tribeca Festival has announced that Goodbye Volcano High will be one of its eight Official Selections for 2023.

The narrative-driven adventure game is about dinosaurs in high school that discover themselves thanks to the power of community, love and music. The game also has a much-anticipated original soundtrack by KO-OP’s in-house composer Dabu, which features vocalist Brigitte Naggar from the indie folk band Common Holly.

Goodbye Volcano High’s developer KO-OP will show off all-new gameplay for their soon-to-be-released game at the festival in New York, which will be on between June 7 and June 18, 2023, as well as at the online Tribeca Festival Game showcase on June 9. As one of the Official Selections at the event, it will also be up for a prestigious Tribeca Festival award.

Those that are in attendance at the Tribeca Festival show floor will also get to go hands-on with a game demo and play it before the game is released to the general public.

Goodbye Volcano High is expected to launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam on August 19, 2023.

If you’d like to learn more about the Tribeca Festival, you can do that over on their official website.