Google Stadia passes 1m installs with two months free offer

Thanks to a promotion that offered free Google Stadia for two months, the streaming platform has now been installed over 1m times – according to data from Sensor Tower (via GI.biz). The Sensor Tower data tracks the number of installs of the Stadia app, which passed the 1m milestone earlier this month, boosted by the offer.

The launch of the offer marked the biggest week for new users to the Stadia, which 225,000 installs across both iOS and Android – 50 per cent higher than the 150,000 installs during the Stadia’s launch in November last year.

The average daily installs since the two month free deal went live has been 326% higher than in the 30 days beforehand.

The promotion, which began on April 6th, offers Stadia Pro, which features monthly free titles and 4k60fps streaming, usually costing £8.99 a month. The basic version of Stadia, which offers streaming at 1080p/60fps is also now free permanently to anyone with a Gmail account. However, Stadia have recently stated they intend to impose the same streaming restrictions on Pro users, in order to reduce the load on Internet infrastructures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating,” wrote Stadia vice president Phil Harrison in a blog post, “Video games can be a valuable way to socialise with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months.”