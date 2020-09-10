Grads in Games Awards 2020 – Winners announcement on September 15-18th

Share Facebook

Some details on the upcoming awards from our friends over at Grads in Games.

Every year Grads in Games champion individual and industry contributions to games industry education through the Grads in Games Awards. Making the sector more accessible and providing diverse pathways for students to attain a position within games development is a worthwhile cause that helps to future-proof the industry at large. Strengthening ties between studios and educational institutions enables graduates to have the best start to their career possible. Going above and beyond is something to be celebrated, and the Grads in Games Awards does just that.

The finalists for this year have already been announced, and a fantastic industry judging panel have made the difficult decisions after a record breaking year of brilliant nominations. The winners for this year’s Grads in Games Awards will be announced from September 15-18th on the Grads in Games website and via Twitter.

The award categories cover:

Academic Award – Lecturers who have gone above and beyond their lessons

Educational Institution (Higher Education) Award – Universities and HE institutions that have demonstrated a real and positive impact on the industry with their students

Graduate Employer Award – studios who demonstrate pro-active graduate hiring/support

Graduate Impact Award – Recent graduates who have exceeded workplace expectations

Grads in Games bridges the gap between academia and employment. Their aim is to help graduates become more employable within the games industry. Since launching 11 years ago, they have worked with thousands of students and graduates, providing independent CV and portfolio advice, delivering careers talks at universities and colleges alongside industry professionals, as well as attending careers events and running their annual game development challenges (Search for a Star and Sumo Digital Rising Star).