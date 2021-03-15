Green Man Gaming partners with St Mary’s University to promote diversity in video games

Share Facebook

Green Man Gaming has partnered with St Mary’s University in Twickenham, London to offer internship and mentoring opportunities to BAME students, and promote diversity in the video game sector.

According to recent HESA data, BAME graduates are eight per cent more likely to be unemployed than their white counterparts, and are less likely to have industry-specific work experience. Additionally, BAME graduates tend to make 70-90 per cent more applications, and yet tend to be less well paid once in a role.

Via St Mary’s University’s BeSMART programme, Green Man Gaming will offer paid marketing internships at the company. Interns will rotate through all marketing divisions including performance marketing, brand, affiliate, influencers, CRM, and social media. They will also receive mentoring from Green Man Gaming employees from across the business.

“During lockdown we have seen gamers of all ages, genders, and ethnicities taking up gaming at record levels in the UK,” said Ian McGregor, chief marketing officer at Green Man Gaming. “But the sector still fails to represent the gaming population. Diversity is a topic we at Green Man Gaming feel passionately about, and this is the latest initiative we have undertaken to improve the diversity of our sector and provide valuable skills and experience to the students who need it the most.”

“St Mary’s University Employability Services is excited to be partnering with Green Man Gaming,” added Obi Oputa, career consultant at St Mary’s University. “It’s important that employers not just think about how to make their sectors and businesses more diverse and inclusive, but actually take action and Green Man Gaming is doing this! Through providing internships and mentoring for our students from underrepresented backgrounds, they are creating life and career enhancing opportunities, and furthering the pathways towards addressing some of the inequalities these students experience.”