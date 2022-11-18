GRID Legends releases story expansion DLC Rise of Ravenwest

Share Facebook

Codemasters and EA have released a story expansion for GRID Legends.

Called Rise of Ravenwest, the new expansion focuses on infamous racer Nathan McKane, who was one of the Ravenwest antagonists in the original game’s story mode. It will tell the tale of his journey to the top across 11 chapters.

Rise of Ravenwest will also introduce additional vehicles (the BMW 320 Turbo Group 5, 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, 1971 Plymouth GTX and the 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback) and four Miami track variants to the game for use in any mode. It also adds in three new sponsored Career Events and some new customisation unlocks.

“Constantly racing with a chip on his shoulder, navigating family expectations and criticism from the media, this new DLC gives us the opportunity to explore the story behind the series’ antagonist. There is more to his ‘take no prisoners’ racing style and ‘win at all costs’ mentality than the eye can see,” said Paul Lovell, senior games designer at Codemasters.

“We invite players to dig deeper into the story of one of the most interesting and controversial characters within the GRID universe, fighting off the competition and ensuring Ravenwest’s success no matter the cost.”

GRID Legends: Rise of Ravenwest is out today on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Deluxe Edition owners get it at no additional cost.