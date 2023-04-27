Guild Esports has signed a three-year deal with hummel

Share Facebook

Guild Esports has announced a three-year deal with Danish sportswear and fashion brand hummel, as well as its UK licence rights holder SportsPro.

Following the £700,000 sponsorship deal, hummel will serve as Guild’s official kit partner and apparel supplier, prominently putting their brand on the teams’ jerseys at upcoming esports competitions around the globe. As part of the deal, Guild will also receive performance-linked sales payments, which they expect will push the total value of the contract over £1 million GBP.

hummel has been supplying sportswear to athletes and their fans for over 100 years. They’re the current kit supplier to Premier League football clubs like Everton and Southampton, as well as the Danish national football team.

“We are delighted to have hummel, an internationally renowned sportswear brand, as our new Technical Kit Partner. This partnership is an important milestone in our merchandising efforts: for the first time, our fans have the potential to buy a premium quality range of Guild-branded products at some of the UK’s biggest retailers. We are proud to have the hummel name on our players’ jerseys.” said Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Guild Esports to the hummel family. As a brand, we have always been committed to developing local communities and promoting diversity and inclusion, and we see these values reflected in Guild’s approach to esports,” added Allan Vad Nielsen, CEO of hummel.

“Guild’s unique talent pipeline based on the traditional sports academy model aligns with our vision of building a strong foundation for the future of esports, and we look forward to working together to empower and inspire the next generation of esports athletes and fans.”

“I’m really excited by this partnership, as it’s a great synergy, aligning many important values across both companies. The SportsPro and Guild teams have worked tirelessly in securing this deal, fans will be truly excited upon release of such collaborative collections,” said Chris Kirby, CEO of SportsPro.

Guild Esports and hummel’s new products will go on sale on October 1, 2023. The list of products on sale is expected to include jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, headgear and luggage.