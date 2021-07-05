H1 2021 game deals reach $60bn – almost double the total investments in 2020

Share Facebook

The first half of 2021 has seen “unprecedented deal activity” in gaming, with acquisitions, public offerings and the like reaching $60 billion.

That’s almost double the amount seen for all of 2020 ($33.6 billion), according to a report from investment bank Drake Star Partners.

635 deals have been announced and/or closed in H1 2021, 19 of which are considered “high value” deals of over $50 million. The majority of the total deals come from private placements (364), while the rest come from mergers and acquisitions (169), public financings (62) and IPOs (37).

Mergers and acquisitions proved the most valuable, totalling $23 billion for H1. That’s followed by public financings at $16.4 billion and IPOs at $11.2 billion.

In terms of platforms, the PC and console space has seen the most mergers and acquisitions, at 51. Mobile comes in a close second with 44 M&A deals, followed by esports with 38.

Drake Star Partners nods to some high-profile recent acquisitions, such as EA’s $1.4 billion acquisition of Golf Clash developer Playdemic, as well as Take-Two’s acquisition of Top Eleven developer Nordeus.

By far this year’s biggest deal is Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax – a headline-grabbing deal that was first announced in September of last year, but was finalised this March. That’s followed by Bytedance’s $4 billion acquisition of Moonton Technology and EA’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Glu Mobile.