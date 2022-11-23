Hamburg Games Conference returns in March 2023

Vince Pavey

Hamburg Games Conference will come back in March 2023 at a new location, for its first entirely in-person event since 2021. 

It will be held between March 1 and March 2, 2023, at the Altonaer Museum. The conference theme for the year will be “Invest in Games”. As such, HGC 2023 will explore developments in the international games industry, and look at untapped potential and funding opportunities. 

As well as an indie expo area, there will be several talks and keynotes on developers and start-ups, each with insight into the current challenges of the video game industry, including experiences in working with investors and public funding initiatives. The conference is organised by Super Crowd Entertainment, Gamecity Hamburg and GRAEF Rechtsanwälte, and will start to announce its list of speakers soon. 

“Our conference theme ‘Invest in Games’ has many facets – with the Hamburg Games Conference 2023 we are creating a platform to share knowledge and first-hand experiences.” said Dennis Schoubye, head of Gamecity Hamburg. “Both in terms of the big picture and very hands-on best practices for the multitude of companies and start-ups that are active in the games industry in Hamburg and around the world.”

Last year’s hybrid conference edition saw around 600 people take part, some online and some at a previous location in Hamburg. If you’d like to speak at HGC 2023, they are accepting speaker applications until January 20, 2023. 

If you are interested in the conference and would like to submit a paper befitting the conference topic, you can also do that now

Tickets are available for the Hamburg Games Conference 2023 now. You can purchase them at a discounted early bird price until January 12, 2023. Students can also participate in the conference at a discounted rate of €25. 

If you’d like more information on HGC 2023, you can find that on the conference’s official website.

