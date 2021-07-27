Hamleys in London opens a new video games department

Share Facebook

Hamleys’ famous flagship store on Regent Street in London now has a video game department.

At 1,326 square foot, the new department is the largest games retail site in London’s Soho area, and is located on the lower ground floor of the famous store. The department will sell a range of consoles, games and accessories.

That’s quite a bit shy from the 7,500 square feet boasted by the nearby GAME Belong Arena on Oxford street, which opened in 2019 and is the UK’s largest gaming arena.

The department officially opened last week, and there are plans for more should it prove to be a success.

“We are delighted to unveil this exciting new development in our Regent Street store, where we will deliver the very best range of products and the first-class expertise and service our customers have come to expect,” said Hamleys of London chief executive Sumeet Yadav.

“This is a natural fit for Hamleys and in time, we would like to see gaming roll out across our wider global retail estate.”