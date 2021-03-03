Hardsuit Labs confirms layoffs after being removed from Bloodlines 2 development

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Hardsuit Labs has confirmed that a ” small number” of employees have been laid off at the company, following the developer’s removal from the development of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Several Hardsuit employees took to Twitter to announce that they had been laid off. Writer and narrative designer Anna C. Webster revealed that she had been laid off, alongside “the rest of the narrative department (and many others)”

In a statement issued to GamesIndustry.biz, Hardsuit labs confirmed the “difficult decision to part ways,” though it did not specify the number of staff laid off.

“We can confirm that Hardsuit Labs recently experienced layoffs. While we worked hard to source some great work opportunities for the studio to move forward with, we were unable to provide work for a small number of individuals and thus made the difficult decision to part ways. This decision was not made lightly and was done so only after we felt we had exhausted the opportunities to avoid such a layoff.

“For the affected team members, with their permission, we are reaching out to partners and fellow studios in hopes that we can assist in placing our former colleagues with new opportunities. We sincerely wish the very best to our former colleagues and thank them for their contributions to the studio and our projects during their time here.

“Hardsuit Labs continues to move forward with existing and new opportunities, as well as current work on several yet unannounced projects. We look forward to sharing additional information on these games when we can in the future.”

The layoffs come after Hardsuit Labs was removed from the development of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, by publisher Paradox Interactive. In a post on the game’s official website, Paradox announced that the game’s development would continue, but without Hardsuit Labs.

“This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start,” reads the statement. “In order to meet our goals for it, we’ve come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required.”