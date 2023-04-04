Here are the finalists for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

We’re pleased to announce the shortlisted nominees for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which this year will take place on May 11, 2023 at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London.

The MCV/DEVELOP Awards celebrate the talent, innovation and excellence of the British video games industry, bringing together people from across the country that are working in the best medium in entertainment.

This year’s awards are also extra special, as the show will also serve as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first issues of The Market for Home and Computer Video Games (or MCV for short!) rolling off the presses in September 1998.

The 2023 winners will be decided by a combination of a panel voting and a public vote. That vote will commence in a few days. In the meantime, here are the finalists:

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

Eleven Eleven

Be Different

Skillsearch

Datascope

One Player Mission

Avatar Games Recruitment

Creative / Co-development Partner of the Year

Warp Digital

SIDE

Super Spline Studios

Code Wizards

Sumo Digital

Airship Interactive

Xsolla

Room8

QA / Localisation Partner of the Year

PTW

Keywords Studios

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Lionbridge

LocalSoft

TransPerfect

Allcorrect

Hardware Innovation of the Year

VelocityOne Flight (Turtle Beach)

The A500 Min (Retro Games Ltd)

Evercade EXP (Blaze Entertainment)

Razer Blade 15 2022 (Razer)

Split Pad Compact (Hori)

Steam Deck (Valve)

Playdate (Panic Inc)

Visual Innovation of the Year

Total War: Warhammer 3 (Creative Assembly/SEGA)

OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division)

Need For Speed Unbound (Criterion Games/Electronic Arts)

F1 22 (Codemasters/Electronic Arts)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TT Games/Warner Bros. Games)

Card Shark (Nerial/Devolver Digital)

Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / SEGA)

Audio Innovation of the Year

Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders w/ Warp Digital/Funcom)

Rollerdrome (Roll7/Private Division)

F1 22 (Codemasters/Electronic Arts)

Sniper Elite 5 (Rebellion)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TT Games/Warner Bros. Games)

Far: Changing Tides (Okomotive/Frontier Foundry)

Ixion (Bulwark Studios/Kasedo Games)

Accessibility Innovation of the Year

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (Wales Interactive)

As Dusk Falls (INT.NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K Games)

Need For Speed Unbound (Criterion Games/Electronic Arts)

Sniper Elite 5 (Rebellion)

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 (Snap Finger Click/Ubisoft)

Grapple Dog (Medallion Games/Super Rare Originals)

Narrative Innovation of the Year

The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games/Playstack)

As Dusk Falls (INT.NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios)

GRID Legends (Codemasters/Electronic Arts)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

Eternal Threads (Cosmonaut Studios/Secret Mode)

A Little to the Left (Max Inferno/Secret Mode)

Desta: The Memories Between (ustwo games)

Not for Broadcast (NotGames/tinyBuild)

Gameplay Innovation of the Year

Total War: Warhammer 3 (Creative Assembly/SEGA)

Arcade Paradise (Nosebleed Interactive/Wired Productions)

Little Cities (Purple Yonder/nDreams)

Strange Horticulture (Bad Viking/Iceberg Interactive)

The Entropy Centre (Stubby Games/Playstack)

Rollerdrome (Roll7/Private Division)

Kynseed (PixelCount Studios)

PlateUp! (It’s happening/Yogscast Games)

Major Studio of the Year

Creative Assembly

Codemasters

Jagex

Rebellion

Sumo Digital

Supermassive Games

nDreams

Frontier Developments

Indie Studio of the Year

Nosebleed Interactive

Wales Interactive

INTERIOR/NIGHT

Hello Games

Payload

FuturLab

Purple Yonder

ustwo games

Major Publisher of the Year

SEGA

Wizards of the Coast

Electronic Arts

Kwalee

Sony

Xbox Game Studios

Outright Games

Bandai Namco

Indie Publisher of the Year

Yogscast Games

Secret Mode

Fireshine Games

Kepler Interactive

Wired Productions

Slitherine Software

Team17

Playstack

Media Brand of the Year

People Make Games

IGN

Eurogamer

NME

VGC

Bitmap Books

Pocket Tactics

TheGamer

PR Agency of the Year

Premier Games

Lick PR

Swipe Right

Renaissance

Honest PR

Big Games Machine

Dead Good PR

Bastion

Creative Agency of the Year

Fourth Floor Creative

TakeOFF

ICHI Worldwide

Diva

YRS TRULY

Fluid

Neonhive

Campaign of the Year

Explosive Alan for Mental Health Foundation

Fourth Floor Creative for Two Point Campus

Renaissance/Wired Productions for Martha is Dead

Bastion for Ballantine’s x Borderlands: The Game

Fireshine Games for Core Keeper

Swipe Right and Coffee Stain Publishing for Goat Simulator: The Musical Motion Picture

Warner Bros. Games for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

EA Sports for FIFA – The Women’s Football Summit

Event of the Year

WASD

Scottish Games Week

Insomnia Gaming Festival

Develop:Brighton

PGC London

London Games Festival

EGX

Digital Distributor / Retailer of the Year

Meta Store

Playstation Store

Nintendo eShop

Microsoft Store

Epic Games Store

Green Man Gaming

Fanatical

Physical Distributor / Retailer of the Year

Amazon

GAME

Contact Sales

Kalypso

ShopTo

Argos

Funstock

We’ve also decided upon the Newcomer of the Year, For a Better World and Legend awards, but will be keeping their recipients a closely guarded secret until the night of the show on May 11.

If you’d like to book a table for the MCV/DEVELOP Awards, you can do that now.

The 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards are sponsored by the Savvy Games Group, Amiqus, One Player Mission, Diva and Arcade 1UP. If you’d like to ask us about branding and/or sponsorship opportunities, you can reach out to Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.