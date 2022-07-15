Here are the winners of the Develop:Star Awards 2022

Share Facebook

The Develop:Star Awards took place earlier this week at Develop:Brighton, bringing together people from all around the industry to celebrate the medium of video games and its accomplishments within the previous year.

It was a good night for Japanese gaming giant PlayStation, who’s Netherlands based studio Guerilla Games took home awards for Best Game and Best Visual Art, while their sister team in California at Insomniac Games took home the Best Technical Innovation award for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Their Media Molecule studio in Guildford also won a Marketing Star award for their team’s work surrounding the user-generated content-driven PS4 game Dreams.

Charmie Kim from Space Ape Games received the Tomorrow’s Star Award, and Charu Desodt from PlayStation London received the Diversity Award. Square Enix won awards for Best Narrative for Life is Strange: True Colors, and Best Audio for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Sumo Digital also won multiple awards, taking home Recruitment Star and Best Studio.

Arkane Studios’ Dinga Bakaba was also presented with the Develop Star Award right at the end of the awards show. His most recent game project Deathloop also got the award for Best Original IP.

“Each year the Develop:Star Awards encapsulate the extraordinary talent throughout the games industry, and last night was certainly no exception,” said Andy Lane, Tandem Events Managing Director. “The Develop:Star Awards isn’t just a celebration of our worthy winners, but of the entire games industry. We’d like to thank everyone involved, especially those who came along to show their support and our winners.”

If you’d like to see the full list of award winners, you can find it below:

Best Narrative: Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Audio: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Creative Provider: d3t

Best QA & Localisation Provider: Keywords Studios

Best Technical Innovation: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Visual Art: Horizon Forbidden West

Marketing Star: Media Molecule Live Services Team

Best Extended Reality Game: Resident Evil 4 VR

Tomorrow’s Star: Charmie Kim

Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine

Recruitment Star: Sumo Group

Best Mobile Game: LEGO Star Wars Battles

Diversity Star: Charu Desodt

Best Original IP: DEATHLOOP

Best Game Design: Unpacking

Publishing Star: Curve Games

Best Game: Horizon Forbidden West

Best Micro Studio: Acid Nerve

Best Studio: Sumo Digital

The Develop Star Award: Dinga Bakaba – Arkane Lyon

The Develop:Star Awards are set to return again next year at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on July 12, 2023. If you’d like to learn more about them, you can check out their official website.