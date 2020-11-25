Here are your MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2020 winners!

We are delighted to reveal the winners of the Women in Games Awards 2020, which this year took place as a livestreamed event thanks to the exceptional work of the people at ADVNCR.
Some things may have changed but what hasn’t is the brilliance of our 54 shortlisted nominees across nine categories, all of whom have shown brilliance over the last year in order to get this far out of the many hundreds and hundreds of nominations. Each and every one of our nominees have achieved great things, and we wish to congratulate them all.
Each of our deserving winners were picked by a panel of judges, comprised of experts from across the games industry. We’d like to thank our brilliant judges for offering their time and expertise to choose our winners.
We would also like to thank our sponsors, without whom none of this would have been possible. Thank you to Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage.
So with all that said, here are the winners of the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2020!
Rising Star of the Year – Development
Hannah Rose, Bithell Games
Rising Star of the Year – Business
Eva Poppe, Unity Technologies
Creative Impact of the Year
Karoline Forsberg, nDreams
Technical Impact of the Year
Cheryl Razzell, Polystream
Comms Impact of the Year
Haley Uyrus, Mediatonic
Businesswoman of the Year
Tina Lauro Pollock, Brain and Nerd Ltd
Journalist of the Year
Elle Osili-Wood, BBC, BAFTA
Games Campaigner of the Year
Cinzia Musio, Splash Damage
Career Mentor of the Year
Tara Mustapha, Code Coven
Outstanding Contribution
Gina Jackson, Sold Out
Congratulations again to all of our winners.