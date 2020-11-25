Here are your MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2020 winners!

Chris Wallace 11 hours ago Business News, Highlight

We are delighted to reveal the winners of the Women in Games Awards 2020, which this year took place as a livestreamed event thanks to the exceptional work of the people at ADVNCR.

Some things may have changed but what hasn’t is the brilliance of our 54 shortlisted nominees across nine categories, all of whom have shown brilliance over the last year in order to get this far out of the many hundreds and hundreds of nominations. Each and every one of our nominees have achieved great things, and we wish to congratulate them all.

Each of our deserving winners were picked by a panel of judges, comprised of experts from across the games industry. We’d like to thank our brilliant judges for offering their time and expertise to choose our winners.

We would also like to thank our sponsors, without whom none of this would have been possible. Thank you to Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage.

So with all that said, here are the winners of the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2020!

Rising Star of the Year – Development

  • Hannah Rose, Bithell Games

Rising Star of the Year – Business

  • Eva Poppe, Unity Technologies

Creative Impact of the Year

  • Karoline Forsberg, nDreams

Technical Impact of the Year

  • Cheryl Razzell, Polystream

Comms Impact of the Year

  • Haley Uyrus, Mediatonic

Businesswoman of the Year

  • Tina Lauro Pollock, Brain and Nerd Ltd

Journalist of the Year

  • Elle Osili-Wood, BBC, BAFTA

Games Campaigner of the Year

  • Cinzia Musio, Splash Damage

Career Mentor of the Year

  • Tara Mustapha, Code Coven

Outstanding Contribution

  • Gina Jackson, Sold Out

Congratulations again to all of our winners.

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

“Stadia has certainly changed a lot in the way that we develop the game” – Making a Splash on Stadia with Outcasters

No mobile version, no cheat protection, no uploading builds... We talk to Splash Damage about its Stadia exclusive title Outcasters, the benefits of cloud development and the future of the platform

© Copyright 2020, MCV. BizMedia