Here are your MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2020 winners!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

We are delighted to reveal the winners of the Women in Games Awards 2020, which this year took place as a livestreamed event thanks to the exceptional work of the people at ADVNCR.

Some things may have changed but what hasn’t is the brilliance of our 54 shortlisted nominees across nine categories, all of whom have shown brilliance over the last year in order to get this far out of the many hundreds and hundreds of nominations. Each and every one of our nominees have achieved great things, and we wish to congratulate them all.

Each of our deserving winners were picked by a panel of judges, comprised of experts from across the games industry. We’d like to thank our brilliant judges for offering their time and expertise to choose our winners.

We would also like to thank our sponsors, without whom none of this would have been possible. Thank you to Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage.

So with all that said, here are the winners of the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2020!

Rising Star of the Year – Development

Hannah Rose, Bithell Games

Rising Star of the Year – Business

Eva Poppe, Unity Technologies

Creative Impact of the Year

Karoline Forsberg, nDreams

Technical Impact of the Year

Cheryl Razzell, Polystream

Comms Impact of the Year

Haley Uyrus, Mediatonic

Businesswoman of the Year

Tina Lauro Pollock, Brain and Nerd Ltd

Journalist of the Year

Elle Osili-Wood, BBC, BAFTA

Games Campaigner of the Year

Cinzia Musio, Splash Damage

Career Mentor of the Year

Tara Mustapha, Code Coven

Outstanding Contribution

Gina Jackson, Sold Out

Congratulations again to all of our winners.