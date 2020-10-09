Here’s the shortlist for the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2020 – this year’s event will be livestreamed on November 25th!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Today we’re thrilled to announce the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards shortlist for 2020 – a few months later than usual admittedly, but that’s 2020 for you. Despite the disruption, the awards are returning for their sixth year, and we were inundated with hundreds and hundreds of fantastic entries.

It is an honour and a delight to be able to once again celebrate the huge contribution of women to the UK games industry. There were many, many deserving nominees, thank you all for putting yourselves and your colleagues forward. A huge congratulations to all of you who made the shortlist below and we hope you can all join us on the day, though a little differently from usual.

We’re very excited to announce that this year’s Women in Games Awards will now be livestreamed. Yes, the decision was somewhat forced upon us, but the outcome is looking brilliant. We’re now working with game event production experts ADVNCR on the awards, and thanks to their enthusiasm we’ll be doing a full live production.

We have a pair of incredible hosts lined up for the event, who I’m sure you’ll be familiar with, but we won’t be revealing those quite yet, for reasons that will become clear. Plus we’ll also have some special guests in the studio on the day, and plenty more joining us remotely.

All of our shortlisted nominees will have the option to join us live on the stream as the winners are announced. And now it’s online, we are hoping the whole industry will join us too. It’s all happening on the afternoon of Wednesday the 25th of November, we’re expecting the event to run for under an hour, exact timings to be confirmed but we will be consulting everyone before making a final decision.

Final judging is now underway, and we’d like to thank all of our judges for putting in the time and effort to choose our winners. We’ll be featuring them all in an upcoming feature on the state of play for women in the industry

We’d like to thank our sponsors for this year’s event, without which it really would not be possible: Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, ADVNCR, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage.

And so without further ado (and if you skipped straight down to here, please scroll back up after and read the livestream details) here’s the Women in Games Awards 2020 shortlist:

Rising Star of the Year – Development

Hannah Rose, Bithell Games

Inês Filipa Brasil Lagarto, Lab42

Jasmine Moore, Sumo Digital (Nottingham)

Jessica Sham, TT Games

Julia Shusterman, Sports Interactive

Vicky McKelvey, Supermassive Games

Rising Star of the Year – Business

Christie Moulding, Team17

Emily Horler, ReedPop, UK (formerly Gamer Network)

Emma Withington, Bastion

Eva Poppe, Unity

Shazina Adam, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Katie Laurence, Ubisoft

Creative Impact of the Year

Anna Hollinrake, Mediatonic

Helen Kaur, Rocksteady

Jess Hyland, Wonderstruck

Julie Savage, Supermassive Games

Karoline Forsberg, nDreams

Lily Zhu, Splash Damage

Technical Impact of the Year

Amy Phillips, Media Molecule

Anastasiia Tsaplii, Bossa Studios

Cheryl Razzell, Polystream

Michelle Chapman, Sumo Digital

Mohrag Taylor, Creative Assembly

Nareice Wint, Lucid Games & Party Llama Games

Comms Impact of the Year

Amy Hughes, Square Enix

Charleyy Hodson, Xbox UK

Haley Uyrus, Mediatonic

Taylea Enver, Frontier Developments

Sola Kasali, EA

Zuzanna ‘Zee’ Inczewska, Team Adopt Me

Journalist of the Year

Elle Osili-Wood, Freelance presenter and journalist

Jessica Wells, Network N

Lara Jackson, GameByte

Louise Blain, Dialect/Freelance

Vic Hood, TechRadar

Vikki Blake, Eurogamer & NME

Games Campaigner of the Year

Cinzia Musio, Splash Damage

Fey Vercuiel, Studio Gobo

Lauren Kaye, She Plays Games

Marie-Claire Isaaman, Women in Games

Michelle Tilley, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Roz Tuplin, Games London

Career Mentor of the Year

Caroline Miller, Indigo Pearl

Korina Abbott, NeonHive

Melissa Phillips, Silver Rain Games

Romana Ramzan, Glasgow Caledonian University

Tara Mustapha, Code Coven

Anisa Sanusi, Limit Break Mentorship

Businesswoman of the Year

Gemma Johnson-Brown, Dovetail Games

Korina Abbott, Neonhive

Maria Sayans, Ustwo

Nusrat Shah, Exient

Tina Lauro Pollock, Brain and Nerd Ltd

Lauran Carter, Liquid Crimson

Outstanding Contribution

This award will be decided by the editorial team and judges and the recipient announced on the day of the event