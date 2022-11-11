Hero’s Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution are the first GX.games Monthly Drop

Hero’s Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution will be made free on GX.games this November to kick off Opera’s new Monthly Drop initiative. 

Hero’s Hour is a Strategy-RPG developed by Benjamin Hauer that has over 100 hours of point-and-click army warfare to fight your way through, while Leaf Blower Revolution on the other hand is a popular idle game about cleaning your garden, developed by Humble North. 

Opera has also confirmed that this is only the start for the Monthly Drop initiative, and that it will deliver new indie games to the Opera GX gaming web browser each month for the foreseeable future through GX.games. Some of which, like Hero’s Hour, you’ll be able to keep forever once you claim it with your account.

“GX.games is adding two awesome indie games to the platform next month for users to download and play for free. Both Hero’s Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution have been hugely popular on other games platforms, which is why we’re excited to bring them to Opera GX for free during November.” said Mattijs de Valk, VP of Content Acquisition at Opera.

If you’d like to check out the GX.games website you can do so here, but you will need to install Opera GX to actually be able to play any games. 

