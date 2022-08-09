Horizon: Forbidden West climbs a robot dinosaur back to #1 in UK Boxed Charts

Share Facebook

Horizon: Forbidden West is once again the best selling game in UK retail stores, taking the #1 spot according to boxed physical data reports from GfK. This is likely due to continuing sales of PlayStation 5 hardware bundles.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which was #1 last week, has fallen to the #10 spot. It’s sales have gone down by 83%, but it’s worth noting that last week saw the series have its biggest launch so far, so we’re still likely to see it in the charts going forward for a while when restocks and special editions happen.

Gran Turismo 7 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus both returned to the Top 10 this week. The latter has likely seen a spike in interest thanks to people wanting to scratch their Poké-itch (not to be confused with Pokétch, that’s something else) after the Nintendo Direct for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games built up some hype in audiences.

Other than that it’s been a bit of a quiet week, with no new releases making the Top 10.

If you’d like to know the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten between July 30, 2022 and August 6, 2022 it’s as follows: