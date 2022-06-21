Horizon Forbidden West returns to #1 on UK Boxed Charts

Share Facebook

Horizon Forbidden West is once again the best selling game in the UK according to the GfK UK Boxed Charts. This is likely due to the PlayStation 5 hardware bundle that packages the post-apocalyptic action adventure game with the best selling console. 95% of Horizon sales were on the current gen machine, so it feels like gamers may be ready to leave the PlayStation 4 behind entirely.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, which was in first place last week, has fallen to the third spot, as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes the second spot once again. Mario’s sales fell 58% compared to the previous week.

The Quarry, which was in the fourth spot last week, remains in the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten, but has fallen to spot number 7 after a 63% fall in sales. It continues to sell well predominantly on PlayStation platforms, with only 13% of players picking the game up on Xbox platforms.

If you’re wondering about the rest of the GfK UK boxed top 10 between June 12, 2022 and June 18, 2022, then it is as follows: