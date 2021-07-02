Humble Bundle will no longer allow users to donate 100% to charity

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A recent change at Humble Bundle means that users will no longer be able to donate 100% of their purchase to charity.

Announced via a blog post, Humble announced that as of mid-July this year, a minimum of 15% to 30% will go to the storefront.

“Why change after ten years? The PC storefront landscape has changed significantly since we first launched bundles in 2010, and we have to continue to evolve with it to stay on mission. The update will allow us to continue to offer great prices on amazing games, books and software all while supporting important charitable initiatives with every single purchase.

“The change to sliders lets us continue to invest in more exciting content so we can keep growing the Humble community which will ultimately drive more donations for charitable causes. We’ll also continue to create more ways to give back such as with our 100% to charity bundles.”

This year Humble Bundle also announced plans to limit charity donations to 15%, though quickly reversed this decision following community pushback.