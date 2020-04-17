Hypixel Studios acquired by Riot Games

Share Facebook

Riot Games has acquired the Hytale developer Hypixel Studios (thanks, GI.biz). Riot has previous experience with Hypixel, having invested in the studio when it was founded in 2018 – having been created by a team of Minecraft community modders.

According to Riot, Hypixel will keep its existing structure, but will also open a QA and administrative office in Derry, Northern Ireland.

“We’ve known the team behind Hypixel Studios for several years,” said Dylan Jadeja, president of Riot Games, “and from the start they’ve been the kind of visionaries that we aspire to support; a passionate studio committed to delivering a groundbreaking, genre-defining experience for players.”

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve been fortunate to advise Hypixel Studios as they build toward their vision for evolving a game genre that reaches an incredibly diverse range of players around the globe. Now, as they prepare to enter the next chapter, we’re thrilled to take our partnership to the next level through this acquisition.”

Hytale is just the latest title now linked to Riot Games, which previously was known exclusively for League of Legends. Riot recently unveiled six new projects, most of which set in the League of Legends universe as well as announcing a new IP. Additionally, in January this year Riot launched their new tabletop division, Riot Tabletop.

Hytale is in closed beta, with over 2.5 million players having signed up to play the game, with a full release targeted for 2021.