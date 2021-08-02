“I believe we need to remember there are faces behind all those emails, and real people behind the screens of all these zoom calls” – Why Renaissance is an event partner of IRL on September 16th

As September the 16th comes ever closer, we couldn’t be more excited for the games industry to come together at our brand new event, IRL.

IRL is an entirely new MCV/DEVELOP industry event. It’s been a long time since we’ve all been able to gather en masse and we think mid September will be the right time for such a gathering.

And for many of us, IRL will be our first chance to reconnect with our industry peers in quite a long time. We’re excited to be able to meet face to face, and it’s an excitement that Renaissance PR, event partner of IRL, share.

“I believe we need to remember there are faces behind all those emails, and real people behind the screens of all these zoom calls,” says Renaissance’s Stefano Petrullo. “Since 2015 Renaissance has adopted an agile business model: even before lockdown we were aware of the importance of meeting people in real life.

“This is one of the reasons we are proud to sponsor IRL. We support the idea to have an award ceremony that is focused on recognising people versus brands. This is another of the pillars of Renaissance as a communication agency. With 3 people in US and 7 in the UK we are really looking forward to have a drink with all the attendees and tell us the inevitable lockdown stories”.

IRL is not the MCV/DEVELOP Awards. Instead it will be a more casual, more inclusive event, designed so that anyone and everyone in the industry can attend, meet colleagues, network, and applaud the efforts that have been made by so many over the last year and more.

Further details about IRL can be found here, or head to the MCV/DEVELOP IRL website to get your tickets and get your nominations in for a small award ceremony we’ll be holding at the event.