“I started out as an intern and have made it up to head of PR within five years” – Indigo Pearl’s Anita Wong

Anita Wong, head of PR at Indigo Pearl talks about her role, the qualities needed to make a career in PR, and being within five feet of Andy Serkis



What is your job role and how would you describe your typical day at work?

I’m currently head of PR! I’ll usually start the day with a quick team meeting – they help to align everyone with their tasks for the week and it’s a good chance for me to help balance someone’s workload, or offer additional suggestions to an existing campaign.

From there, I can be taking calls with new clients to help plan future game launches, getting back to journalists about review codes or interviews, or (let’s be real) scrambling to stay on top of my inbox.

On the flip side, I might spend all day out of the office working at an event instead. These can vary from a small preview event to a huge games conference or if I’m lucky, a very fabulous launch party where one of my tasks has been to design the cocktail of the night. That’s always a highlight!

I’m pretty sure everyone says this, but I do really enjoy the variety of my job. Not sure if any other role would’ve let me hire a drag queen, help organise a cosplay parade, or put me within five feet of Andy Serkis for a genuinely legitimate reason!

What qualifications and/or experience do you need to land this job?

None! It’s wonderful if you have a games or PR background already, but I started my internship with nothing hugely relevant. I’ll sound a million years old now (or just how I feel every time I open TikTok) but a willingness to learn and a can-do attitude will get you far.

After that, just spend five years running across the floors of EGX with very unsuitable shoes and you’ll be exactly where I am now. It’s foolproof.

If you were interviewing someone for your team, what would you look for?

Key qualities: someone organised, sociable, and keen to get stuck in! We’re a small team and have to be flexible, so I’m always looking for someone who will slot in well and can pitch in, regardless of the task.

Nice to have qualities: you’ll be talking to people constantly, whether from behind a screen or face to face at an event, so clear communication skills are always a bonus.

Qualities that I’m personally biased towards: great shoes and a love for Queer Eye.

What opportunities are available for career progression?

I started out as an intern and have made it up to head of PR within five years, so I’d say: a lot! We’re a close-knit, dynamic agency so we don’t necessarily define career progression by how long you’ve been at the company, and there’s always the opportunity to try new things outside of your job description!