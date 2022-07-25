IIDEA pleased with success of First Playable event

Share Facebook

The Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association (IIDEA) has announced that their First Playable event made a successful in-person return earlier this month. In 2020 and 2021 the event had to scale back due to logistics issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

First Playable took place over three days, with talks, panels, and pitch opportunities for developers and publishers that made the trip to Pisa. According to the IIDEA over 500 meetings occurred at the venue, with at least 130 more taking place online. Over 30 publishers were in attendance, and at least 90 Italian development studios were there too.

Over 10 hours of talks and panels were presented, which could also be viewed (and are now archived for future viewings) on the First Playable Twitch channel. The Italian Video Game Awards also took place at the event, which saw 92,000 live views on VGC.

“The creativity and passion we see in the Italian game development scene is something we’re very proud of at IIDEA, so it’s always a joy to share that with the world”, said Thalita Malagò, General Manager at IIDEA. “The last couple of editions of First Playable have been online due to the pandemic, which made organising this year’s in-person event very different for us. However, it seems we’ve had the best of both worlds with an excellent physical event that we were able to share far and wide. There was a lot on offer at this year’s First Playable and we’re already looking forward to next year’s event”.

If you’d like to learn more about First Playable, or even keep track of future events, then we’d suggest you check out their official website.