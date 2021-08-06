“I’m looking forward to this more than you can imagine” – Why OPM Jobs is an event partner of IRL, coming on September 16th!

We’ll be heading down to Waterloo on September 16th for IRL, and we’re looking forward to seeing you all there.

Its certainly been a long time since the industry has been able to come together – and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to reconnect at our stylish London venue – you can find more details about that here.

And we’re certainly not alone in looking forward to it. One of our event partners, OPM Jobs, is similarly excited to getting to see you all again, as OPM’s Kim Parker Adcock notes:

“I’m looking forward to this more than you can imagine. When I opened OPMjobs in 1998, trade shows were the only real means of meeting people and making connections. Events are my favourite part of what we do, and I’ve missed getting out, hearing about how my peers have been getting on, and having some fun. Not only that, but the awards recognise the hard work the nominees have been doing in this difficult period when they need that recognition more than ever. Looking forward to seeing you all on the day, I’ll be the one smiling uncontrollably by the bar.”

At the event we’ll be holding a small award ceremony. The awards segment of IRL will allow us to applaud the industry’s huge contribution to our society over the last 18 months, by recognising individuals and initiatives that have made a difference.

To make your nominations for your Accessibility Hero, Lockdown Heroes, Healthy Leaders and more, head over to the IRL website before 1pm on August 13th – sorry, no extensions.

There’s still time to pick up tickets too! And please do be sure to get in touch if you have any queries.