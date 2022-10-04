Indielab’s South Yorks Games Accelerator Programme has announced its first cohort

Share Facebook

Indielab and Team SY have confirmed the first cohort of local game developers and industry tech providers for their South Yorks Games Accelerator Programme, which is set to support and grow the games industry in the region.

The South Yorks Games Accelerator Programme has chosen to focus on 11 companies from its first lot of applicants, and ALJO Games, Boneloaf, Cave Monsters, Continental Games, Dendrite Games, Die Gute Fabrik UK, Fish Bladder Games, Gritstone Games, Megaverse, Mr Qwak and Studio Nefce are the studios that have made the cut.

During the first phase of the three month programme, the participating companies will be provided with individual growth programmes and expert advice on how to best succeed. There will be a focus on routes to market, forecasting models, innovation and creative leadership, investment readiness and pitching to win.

When they get into the second phase, the companies will prepare and eventually deliver an investor pitch, for project investment or equity, which has typically delivered a 20% conversion rate into investment deals in the past for Indielab’s cohorts in other regions.

The South Yorks Games Accelerator Programme has funding coming in from several sources, including the European Union’s European Regional Development Fund, Barnsley Council, Capital Enterprise and the Screen Industries Growth Network, which is funded by Research England. It is also sponsored by Moore Kingston Smith, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays Bank PLC and Harbottle & Lewis LLP. SIGN is funding two of the accelerator’s modules, while Harbottle & Lewis will also offer one-to-one consultations to companies that get into the programme.

“We are very excited to be launching this innovative Games Accelerator programme for the South Yorkshire region in partnership with Indielab Games.” said Laura Bennett, Programme Lead and Super Connector at TEAM SY. “Yorkshire’s digital industry continues to grow rapidly and TEAM SY is wholly committed to providing the foundations for local businesses to achieve their growth goals, through the provision of targeted knowledge, support and expertise.”

“We are delighted to be bringing our acclaimed Games Accelerator programme to South Yorks. This is an exciting time for the digital industry in South Yorkshire, and with the continued commitment to invest in the region our Games Accelerator will support and nurture the potential of these local companies, providing participants with unparalleled knowledge, skills and expertise to help them grow their businesses.” said Victoria Powell, Indielab’s founder.