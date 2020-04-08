Industry mental health charity Safe In Our World launches new resources to aid with COVID-19 stress and isolation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Video games Mental Health Charity, Safe In Our World, has launched a dedicated hub for COVID-19 resources, information, and advice.

The new COVID-19 hub offers advice on managing stress, coping with isolation, relaxation and excise techniques, “as well as highlighting video games that may aid those suffering, or finding it hard to cope with the changes in daily life”.

“With the advent of lockdowns across Europe and the US, Safe in our World, the videogames mental health charity has launched a new hub for those in need of support, advice and information in these unprecedented times,” a press release said. “The COVID-19 hub is available online, and will be updated regularly.”

“As a charity, we’re doing our best to support those around us, and the wider industry,” said Leo Zullo, chairperson of Safe in our World said. “Whether working from home within the industry, or our players, everyone will be adjusting to a new normal. This dedicated hub is designed to signpost techniques to help deal with the challenge of isolation. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help.”

Back in October, a number of video game professionals united to form Safe In Our World, “a unique mental health charity” for the video games industry with the mission to create “an online destination where people can seek help, gain access to resources and information, and discover stories from real people within and surrounding the games industry”.

Launched on World Mental Health Day, the new, accredited organisation aims to raise awareness of mental health issues “among gamers and creators, and affecting positive change within the video games industry”.

The charity says that the addition of the “well-regarded individuals” that became patrons in January – CEO of UKIE Twist, Take This board member and advocate Kate Edwards, and acclaimed actor/director/voice and star of The Witcher game series, Cockle – “reflects the ongoing commitment, growth and development of Safe In Our World, whose mission is helping to bring more global awareness, resources and benefits to those in need”.

UK industry trade bodies Ukie and TIGA have also produced guidance to support employers and their staff during the pandemic.