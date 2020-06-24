Industry veteran James Brooksby launches new Guildford studio, Absolutely Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Industry veteran James Brooksby has announced the launch of a new games studio, Absolutely Games, located in Guildford. The team currently consists of seven people, with the aim to grow and become a strong name within the Guildford games hub.

The company’s initial round of funding was led by Chris Kingsley OBE of Rebellion and joined by Cedric Littardi of Anime Virtual.

“Being back running a new studio with a great and growing future ahead is extremely exciting,” said James Brooksby in a statement. “We have already made excellent progress with our first game and the new team is really working well together. It has been somewhat of a challenge setting up a new venture due to recent global events, however each challenge has been surmountable and the team and partners have been great in solving each problem.

“The culture and values of the new studio are very important to me – we will be making smart choices and excellent games, however there must be a focus on those games and their players, no nonsense around the edges. It will be a studio that is staffed by good, honourable, reliable people who love what they do – all building a real family spirit. As well as our first game, we are already talking with partners about some pretty cool parallel projects, which will help us grow to become another Guildford success story.”

Broosky has been working in the industry since 1995. Most recently he was the founder of Born Ready and Edge Case Games, the developer/publishers behind Strike Suit Zero and Fractured Space, respectively. Edge Case Games was acquired by Wargaming in November 2018 and Brooksby held the Studio Director role for Wargaming UK, before departing to found his new venture, Absolutely Games.