InnoGames has let go 75 members of staff in ‘strategic realignment’ job cuts

InnoGames has announced that it will be laying off 75 employees.

The Hamburg-based studio behind Forge of Empires has said that the changes are part of a ‘strategic realignment’ in order to stay competitive in the mobile game market.

“To be able to continue to invest in the future on a scale and with a flexibility that reflects market developments, we need to transform the company to make it more efficient and agile,” claimed Hendrik Klindworth, InnoGames CEO and co-founder.

“In addition to restructuring our central service teams, we will, among other things, optimise the sizes of the development teams so that we can continue to provide each of our core titles with the support it needs to be successful. We will also invest in even more innovative game concepts that will help us reach and entertain new players. The new structure of the company means that we unfortunately have to part with 75 highly valued members of our team.”

Those that were laid off will receive severance pay, and also have the ‘option of switching to a transfer company, from which they will continue to receive 80% of their last salary for six months’. The firm has stated that those who need help finding a new position or would like to spend time on additional skills training will be offered assistance, although no further details on how that will work have been provided to us at this time.

“InnoGames is transforming the company to adapt to a fast-changing landscape that requires the studio to be faster, leaner and more agile in order to remain competitive. Their leadership team has had to make tough choices, which unfortunately have resulted in the studio needing to reduce the total number of roles.” added Maria Reddin, CEO of the Modern Times Group, who are InnoGames’ parent company.

“InnoGames has put in place a strong plan to support the people who have been affected by the decision to make sure that they are treated fairly and provided with support during the transition period.”