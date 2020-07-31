Ins and Outs – August 2020’s industry hires roundup

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Here are the highlights from the recent industry hires and moves, as published in MCV/DEVELOP’s August issue.

Nequinox Studios has announced its plans to ramp up and create a major triple-A studio presence in the North West. Matt Knott joins as development director to complete the management team. He joins the studio after an eclectic career including several years producing immersive and interactive experiences for the likes of American entertainment giant, Technicolor, and toy and game company, Hasbro.

Mobile gaming company MAG Interactive has appointed two new members to the team in Brighton. First, Güray Emen joins as senior game artist. Emen joins MAG Interactive from Gram Games in London and has worked on both hypercasual games as well as more IAP heavy casual titles.

Second, Greg Smee joins as business intelligence engineer. Smee joins MAG with a background as a Data Developer, including working for London media agency PHD.

Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, based in Nottingham, have added two new starters to the team. First, Daniel Kramer begins his new position of senior level designer at Deep Silver Dambuster Studios after leaving nDreams in June. Kramer was at nDreams for a year, having joined as a senior level designer in April 2019. Kramer has worked for several well-known companies in the UK and North America such as Eurocom, 2K, Hangar 13 and Sumo Digital – in a career that dates back to 2008, as level designer at Avalanche Studios.

Joe Woo has also joined the team in Nottingham as lead animator coming from Build a Rocket Boy in Edinburgh, where he worked for over 2 years, having joined in December 2017. Woo has worked in the industry for over 20 years and has held positions at notable studios such as Crytek, Ubisoft, Rare and Dambuster Studios’ previous identity, Free Radical Design

Green Man Gaming are continuing their hiring spree, adding two new members to the team. First Martin Marriott has joined Green Man Gaming as SVP business development. He has over 13 years’ experience in sales roles in the games industry, including ten years at Nintendo and more recently Guillemot Corporation.

Second, Denis Ferrier also joins the team as SVP business development. With nine years of experience in the industry, Ferrier previously worked in business development roles at Bandai Namco Entertainment, CI Games and United Label.

CEO Paul Sulyok celebrated the new hires: “This is an exciting time for Martin and Denis to join GMG as we continue to build our publishing and Digital Partners Program offering as well as expand our global presence with growth in markets including China. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Green Man Gaming team.”

James Clarke has joined Creative Assembly as COO, following the announcement in April that Gareth Edmondson has stepped up as studio director. Clarke brings a wealth of experience after 15 years working for EA Studios holding a number of senior positions in finance, strategy and operations. Most recently Clarke was head of operations for the European Studio Group overseeing the continued improvement of business, live service and development frameworks.

Asim Tanvir has joined 2K as their new global social media manager. Tanvir has worked as a social media manager for a number of companies such as Zynga, CI Games and Konami. “Delighted to say I will be Global Social Media Manager at 2K.” said Tanvir. “[I am] incredibly excited and happy to join such a lovely, amazing team. I look forward to getting to know the passionate global community and working on many, many incredible games.”

Publisher Wired Productions has announced a recruitment drive, as it expands its team. First, the publisher has hired industry veteran Gareth Williams as head of publishing, Williams is an industry veteran having worked in online, print and broadcast, before joining Barrington Harvey and Premier Public Relations and later founding Little Big PR. “I’m delighted to join the Wired family,” said Williams, “a team I’ve worked with as a partner for nearly a decade. To become part of their team to help build the future is an honour. Our partner developers are outstanding, and I’m looking forward to expanding that roster with new and exciting products with this brilliant team.”

Next up at Wired, the company has also promoted Neil Broadhead to head of marketing. Broadhead, has worked in the games industry for over ten years now, with a history of managing campaigns for both indies and globally recognised IP.

Got an appointment you’d like to share with us? Email Chris Wallace at chris.wallace@biz-media.co.uk