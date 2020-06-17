Ins and Outs – June 2020’s industry hires roundup

Share Facebook

Here are the highlights from the recent industry hires and moves, as published in MCV/DEVELOP’s June issue.

Edinburgh-based indie developer Ant Workshop has taken on three new hires. First, Samantha Davidson has joined the code team as a generalist programmer. Davidson joins the team after an 11-year stint at the Scotland-based Hunted Cow Studios, where she joined as a trainee programmer and was promoted up through

the ranks to front-end Unity developer.

Second, Ewan McKenzie has joined as a QA / junior producer, having previously worked as a senior QA engineer at Cello Signal, and has held roles in companies such as Build a Rocket Boy and Blazing Griffin.

And finally, Paula Lucas joins the team as the new art lead. Ant Workshop founder Tony Gowland commented: “It’s great to be able to expand our team with these very experienced hires as we begin work on our next original IP, while also helping other indies bring their cool games to consoles.

Roll7 have been on another hiring spree, and have added three new members to the team. First, Drew Jones joins as lead producer. Jones has previously held roles across the industry, most recently at Rocksteady Studios, where he spent a year as a senior producer. Previously, Jones has worked at companies such as Sumo Digital in Nottingham, at FreestyleGames in Leamington Spa, and at Cloud Imperium Games in Wilmslow.

Second, Leah Lomax joins as lead game designer. Lomax was previously at senior game designer at Newcastle-based Hammerhead, and has worked as a game designer for studios such as People Can Fly Studio, Ubisoft Reflections and Rare.

And finally, Antoine Dekerle joins as lead artist. Dekerle most recently worked for Mediatonic as a senior 3D artist, and has held roles at BossAlien, Acony Games, Nebula Entertainment as well as Eurocom.

Sumo Digital has announced four new additions to its latest studio, Sumo Warrington, as part of their ongoing recruitment campaign. Phil Lewin has been appointed as a technical director, having previously worked with Electronic Arts and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe.

Wayne Hackney joins as a senior programmer. Hackney has spent over a decade in the industry, including eight years at Sony Evolution Studios.

Jon Philpot has also joined as a senior programmer. Philpot started his career at Codemasters, before moving to Frontier Developments.

Finally, Patrick O’Halloran has been hired as an Experienced Programmer. O’Halloran previously worked at Traveller’s Tales, where he laid technical foundations for top Lego titles DC Super Villains as well as the upcoming Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Sold Out has expanded their team with three new hires. Sean Labode has taken on the newly created role of community manager & video producer. One of the company’s first employees (and MCV 30 under 30 alumni), Labode moves from Product Manager into this public facing role. Vincent Coates has joined Sold Out as product manager. Coates started his career at the Bafta Award-winning Bossa Studios, rapidly rising to the role of product marketing Manager.Responsible for leading digital projects which reached millions of gamers globally, Vincent joins Sold Out looking to share his skills on several upcoming digital game releases Karoline Narbekovaite joins Sold Out as an Account Manager in the Sales team. She previously worked as a Business Development Specialist at Groupon Poland and prior to that a Data Analyst at Accenture Operations. She has also held positions at Testronic.

Middlesbrough studio SockMonkey has welcomed two new hires. First, Ron Ashtiani joins the studio as chairman and non-executive director. The award-winning industry veteran will be using his 22 plus years of know-how to assist SockMonkey Studios as they work to release their own IP later in the year. Ashtiani has previously worked on projects for the likes of Marvel, J.K. Rowling and Sony

Alongside Ashtiani, Danni Pratt will also be joining SockMonkey as their new marketing and communications manager.

Former Numbskull Designs PR Ryan Brown has joined Super Rare Games as ‘head of saying stuff.’ Speaking to MCV/DEVELOP, Brown remarked: “The preservation of video games in the digital era has been a huge passion and focus of mine for years, so working on physical releases of amazing indie games at Super Rare Games is a dream job for me!”