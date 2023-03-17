Ins and Outs: March 2023’s industry hires roundup

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Here are the highlights from the recent industry hires and moves, as published in MCV/DEVELOP’s March 2023 issue.

GARY ALEXANDER STOTT left Lockwood Publishing, having been affected by the latest round of layoffs. He’s now at Coatsink as a producer on both internal and external projects.

KATE HALL is now at Vicarious PR. In recent years she’s been part of teams that have successfully launched dozens of games, so basically she’s a good get.

REGINE WEINER is now head of the studio at Dubit. She used to work on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as the director of player experience in the blunderdome.

Romanian independent game development company Amber has made ANDREA ENACHE its chief revenue officer. She’s worked in the video game industry for over 22 years.

Also at Amber is VLAD POPOVICI, who will be their new chief marketing officer. He worked at ad agency Kubis for over ten years on full service online marketing.

CARLA HACES is now at Gunzilla Games as their chief communications and marketing officer. Prior to that, she most recently held the position of head of PR at Heaven Media.

HEATHER WILLIAMS has joined Lab42 Games as a senior environment artist. She started making games in 1994, at Adventuresoft, before spending some time working in academia.

JACOB HARVEY is now a junior level designer at Sumo Nottingham. This is his first games industry job, following his graduation from Staffordshire University back in July.

HAYDEN SMITH has also made the move to Sumo Nottingham. He’s a technical animator that worked on indie releases like Moo Moo Move and Once Upon A Crime in the West.

Over at Sumo Leamington, they’ve taken on CHRIS GROVES as a senior community manager. He used to work at Electronic Arts, Codemasters and Frontier Developments.

STEFANO GALATÀ is now a gameplay programmer at Sumo Newcastle. He started out making survival horror games with Unreal Engine and likes a challenge.

JOSHUA MATTHEWS is the new community manager at The Chinese Room. They are also a content creator on Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.

SAM VOLLER is the latest associate environment artist at Auroch Digital. They used to both work as a contracted artist at Elite Systems and do shifts at Marks & Spencer.

WOUTER VAN HALDEREN has left Evolve PR, and is headed for a secretive video game PR role at an unknown location. On that note, this magazine will self-destruct in five seconds.

PHIL ELLIOTT, former Square Enix Collective executive, has joined the team at Modern Wolf as its CEO. He used to be a journalist for outlets like BBC Radio 5Live, GameSpot UK and GI.biz.

Finally, KATHRIN STRANGFELD, COO of Thunderful Games will also serve as managing director at video games consulting agency Robot Teddy, working with their partners on upcoming indie games.