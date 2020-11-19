Ins and Outs – November/December 2020’s industry hires roundup

Share Facebook

Here are the highlights from the recent industry hires and moves, as published in MCV/DEVELOP’s November/December issue.

Network N has a series of new hires and promotions at the company, particularly at PCGamesN. First, Ben Maxwell has been appointed group editor to oversee all of Network N’s editorial brands. Maxwell was previously editor at PCGamesN, where he had worked for over three years, having joined in June 2017. Maxwell was previously at Future, where he spent 7 years working on EDGE magazine, as features editor.

Replacing him as editor of PCGamesN is Richard Scott-Jones. Scott-Jones was previously the deputy editor, having joined as a staff writer back in October 2016. Prior to his work on PCGamesN, Scott-Jones was a senior contributor on the now-defunct gaming website Pixel Dynamo.

Next up is Jordan Forward, who will be replacing Scott-Jones as deputy editor. Forward has been at PCGamesN for 5 years, joining as a editorial assistant and was most recently the guides editor for the site.

Still at PCGamesN, Gina Lees has been promoted to guides editor, filling Forward’s previous position. Formerly the deputy guides editor, Lees joined the site back in September 2019. Lees has previously worked as a senior content manager for marketing agency Forward3D, and Lees also spent a year working as a writer and editor for Green Man Gaming.

Next up at Network N, Mike Holmes has been appointed as head of audience development. Described as an “editor, writer, presenter, and team leader rocking extensive media experience with a creative streak,” Holmes was previously editor in chief at Gamereactor, having spent nine years at the gaming website.

Finally at Network N, Sam Scott has joined the company as their new ecommerce editor. Scott joins the Network N team from Lovehoney, where she was senior content manager for five years, having joined the

company in 2015 as a lingerie copywriter.

The Manchester-based Nequinox Studios has three new starters at the company. First, Lee Taylor joins as a senior programmer. Taylor joins from Sumo Digital, where he spent 5 years as a programmer, working on titles such as the upcoming PS5 title Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as well as Crackdown 3 and Hitman 2.

Next at Nequinox, Ben Parry joins as senior graphics programmer, as a graphics specialist to work with one of Nequinox’s triple-A title clients. Parry joins the company from Cloud Imperium Games, where he spent 5 years as a senior graphics programmer. Prior to that, Parry worked for Frontier Developments.

Finally at Nequinox Studios, Andrew Frost is starting his games career as a junior programmer. Frost spent a brief stint as a Data Scientist at Acetelligent Group prior to joining Nequinox, and holds a first class degree in Computer Science from the University of Edinburgh.

Post-production house Molinare has further bolstered its interactive team by hiring Megan Clarke as interactive producer. Clarke joins from OMUK, where she was studio director.

Sumo Digital has announced that Sucha Singh has been appointed as art director at Sumo Sheffield. Singh joins Sumo Sheffield with more than 24 years of experience in the video games industry.

Sumo has also announced that Phil Hindle has been appointed as technical director at Sumo Leamington. Hindle joins with more than 25 years of experience in the video games industry, having worked at Codemsaters, Activision and Pixel Toys.

PlayerLands has confirmed that the ex-SEGA CEO, Mike Hayes has joined as its Chairman. “It’s an immensely exciting time to join PlayerLands, whose platform helps server owners make money while providing a better service to players” said Hayes.

Also joining the team at PlayerLands is Craig Fletcher, who joins as non-executive director. Fletcher is the founder of both Multiplay and the Insomnia Gaming Festival.

Dead Good PR has two new members joining their North American office from January. First, Stephanie Fulwiler joins as a content creator assistant. Fulwiler is better known as Twitch partner and content creator Steph of Anime, and was also previously a lead writer for DKC Gaming.com

Also joining Dead Good as a content creator assistant is Michael Yee. Yee was previously the social media manager for StreamerSquare.com and team manager for stream group Team Catalyst.

Got an appointment you’d like to share with us? Email Chris Wallace at chris.wallace@biz-media.co.uk