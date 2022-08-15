Insomnia Gaming Festival i69 to let visitors try out the new Intel Arc graphics cards and more

The Insomnia Gaming Festival will return to the NEC in Birmingham between August 26, 2022 and August 28, 2022 for the i69 event.

Attendees will be among the first to get hands-on and play a video game running on the upcoming Intel® Arc™ range of graphics cards, at Intel’s space in the EXPO hall. There will also be exhibitor booths, giveaways, competitions, and showcases open to the public for the duration of the event.

Must-see areas at the three-day long show include a 15th anniversary Assassin’s Creed cosplay contest presented by Ubisoft, the famous Insomnia Pub Quiz, and a live-action Zombie experience presented by Zombie Infection UK.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring a suite of exclusive fan events and experiences to #i69 in collaboration with some huge names in gaming. We hope that fans will enjoy all that Insomnia has to offer and take advantage of some of the exclusive activities that we have planned for this summer’s edition of the Gaming Festival” said Phil Crawford, Brand Manager at Player1 Events.

If you’d like to find out more about i69, or other upcoming Insomnia events, then we’d suggest you check out their official website. If you want to buy tickets for i69, you can find them here.