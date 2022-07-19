Internal Roblox employee documents posted online by hacker

Vince Pavey 8 hours ago Business News, Consoles, Highlight, PC

A hacker has posted internal documents belonging to a Roblox employee online as part of an attempt to extort money from the company behind the massively popular online game. 

As reported by Motherboard, the 4GB upload contains stolen files that “relate to some of the most popular games and creators on the platform, and also include personal information of multiple individuals.” 

“These stolen documents were illegally obtained as part of an extortion scheme that we refused to cooperate with. We acted quickly upon learning of the incident, engaged independent experts to complement our information security team and have tuned our systems to seek to detect and prevent similar attempts.” said Roblox to Motherboard in response to the leak. 

It is unclear at this time if user data or passwords have been compromised by the data breach, so if you’re feeling worried about your Roblox account then you should change your password just to be safe.

Tags

About Vince Pavey

Vince is a writer from the North-East of England who has worked on comics for The Beano and Doctor Who. He likes to play video games and eat good food. Sometimes he does both at the same time, but he probably shouldn’t.

Check Also

InnoGames GmbH encourages salary transparency in German games industry by publishing salary bands

InnoGames GmbH has become the first company from the German games industry to share information on its salary bands

© Copyright 2022, MCV. BizMedia