“It has been so long since the games industry has been able to meet in person to network and toast our achievements” – Why eebz is supporting MCV/DEVELOP’s IRL on September 16th!

IRL is coming up closer and closer on the horizon, and we’re beyond excited to be able to catch up with you all on September 16th.

We’ve been a long time apart, and we’re confident that September is the time for us all to come back together again. We’re not the only ones looking forward to IRL either – eebz, one of our event partners.

In celebration of the upcoming event, eebz reached out to us to share their excitement.

“It has been so long since the games industry has been able to meet in person to network, catch up with colleagues and peers and toast our achievements,” said Peter Laughton, Founder of eebz. “So we are delighted to be supporting one of the first live events in the industry at MCV/DEVELOP’s IRL. We’re looking forward to meeting with friends old and new next month, and to introduce eebz to the UK, a system that will revolutionise the digital shelf.”

We’re delighted to have eebz on board to support IRL, and indeed we’re hugely grateful to all of our sponsors – the event simply would not be possible without you.

If you’re as excited as we are, be sure to head over to the IRL website to pick up your tickets – and we’ll see you in September!