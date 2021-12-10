It Takes Two wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Hazelight Studios’ co-operative title It Takes Two was awarded the Game of the Year award at last night’s The Game Awards.

The game went home with three awards, winning in the Game of the Year, Best Family and Best Multiplayer categories.

The awards took place last night, hosted as ever by Geoff Keighley, and featured appearances from the likes of Ben Schwartz, Giancarlo Esposito, Guillermo del Toro, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Ming-Na Wen, Paul George, and Simu Liu.

Other noteworthy winners include the UK’s very own Playground Games, whose recent release Forza Horizon 5 went home with the awards for Best Audio Design, Best Sports/Racing and Innovation in Accessibility.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Game of the Year: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Game Direction: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Ongoing: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Narrative: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Art Direction: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Community Support: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best VR/AR: Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Best Action: Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Action/Adventure: Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Best Family: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Sports/Racing: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sim/Strategy: Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Most Anticipated: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Content Creator of the Year: Dream

Best Esports Game: League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Best Esports Coach: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship