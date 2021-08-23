“It’s too long since we all got together to network and meet with friends, old and new.” – Why Amiqus is the Drinks Sponsor of MCV/DEVELOP’s IRL, on September 16th!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

We’re counting down the days to IRL on September 16th, and we’re hoping you are too.

It has been a long time since our last event, and a long time since we were able to see you all and network in person.

It’s for this reason we’re delighted to be hosting IRL this September, and why we’re delighted to have Amiqus supporting the event as our drinks sponsor.

We reached out to Amiqus to celebrate their involvement:

“It’s too long since we all got together to network and meet with friends, old and new,” said Amiqus’ Liz Prince.

“So, we’re delighted to be supporting MCV/DEVELOP’s IRL event this September. It will be a great opportunity to reconnect with our colleagues from across the industry. We’re looking forward to seeing you there!”

As are we, and we cannot wait to raise a glass in thanks to Amiqus, come September 16th. We’re hugely grateful not just to Amiqus, but to all our of supporters – the event would not be possible without you.

If you’re as excited as we are, be sure to head over to the IRL website to pick up your tickets – and we’ll see you in September!