Jack Sparrow is coming to Sea of Thieves in Pirates of the Caribbean crossover

It seems almost inevitable in hindsight, but Rare has revealed a surprise crossover event between Sea of Thieves and the popular film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

Announced during Microsoft’s E3 presentation on Sunday, Microsoft and Rare offered a peek at the game’s third season, titled A Pirate’s Life and featuring the appearance of Captain Jack Sparrow.

The crossover will feature Sparrow and his crew (as well as Davy Jones) across a five episode story campaign, playable either with a crew or solo. The adventure will feature locations from Pirates of the Caribbean, including some from the theme park ride that didn’t make it into the films.

“Players will also be facing grave danger from deadly new enemies wherever they sail,” said Rare. “Terrifying Phantoms will require swift reflexes to deal with, while Sirens swarm beneath the waves and wield devastating new weapons of their own. Even the decks of ships might not be safe if there are lumbering Ocean Crawlers around.”

The season’s story will follow Jack Sparrow being chased down by Davy Jones and his crew, after Sparrow stole the world’s greatest pirate treasure.

A Pirate’s Life will launch for free on Xbox and PC on the 22nd of June.