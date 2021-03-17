Jade Raymond forms Haven Entertainment Studios, working on a new IP for PlayStation

Share Facebook

Jade Raymond, the founder of Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios (and formerly at Stadia) has announced the founding of a new studio, Haven Entertainment Studios – based in Montréal, Canada.

Additionally, Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that it will invest in the new studio and its first project, a currently unannounced new IP for PlayStation.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to support and invest in Haven and its future,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “We understand the challenges and rewards of building creative teams from the ground up, as does Jade with her wealth of experience helming many of gaming’s biggest franchises. We’re confident in and excited for the bright future of Haven Studios and its first project, currently in development.”

“I could not be more excited about this opportunity to return to my roots and work with this talented team to create a new IP together,” said Jade Raymond, CEO and Founder of Haven Studios. “Launching an independent studio with the backing of Sony Interactive Entertainment gives us full freedom to push boundaries with the support of a publisher that deeply understands the creative process of making games and is known for exceptional quality and a player-first approach.”

Raymond was, until Google closed its internal development studios, VP for Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment. Prior to joining Google, she was SVP and Group General Manager at Electronic Arts’ PopCap Vancouver and Motive Studios, which she founded in 2015.