Jagex has announced a three game deal with Snowcastle Games

RuneScape creator Jagex has announced it will publish three games made by the Norwegian developer Snowcastle Games through its Jagex Partners third party publishing label.

Snowcastle Games is primarily known for its work on the 90s-inspired RPG kickstarter hit Earthlock, but has been working on several projects since it was released back in 2016.

One of these projects is the co-op crafting-exploration game Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, which Jagex will now support on its journey out of Steam Early Access. The publisher will also advance plans at Snowcastle to release Earthlock 2, which was first announced by the developer all the way back in June 2020, and will take over as publisher on the original Earthlock.

“Snowcastle really captured our attention when they launched the first Earthlock and we’re delighted to now link up,” said Jeff Pabst, Vice President of Third Party Launch and Partnerships at Jagex. “At Jagex Partners we’re focused on community-driven games that grow alongside their players. Snowcastle’s community-first approach with Earthlock lines up nicely with what we’re looking to achieve here at Jagex. Ikonei will take that approach even further as it develops into a vast online adventure shared by its community of players.”

“Jagex’s history with working with a large community of players to grow their game is really important to us,” said Bendik Stang, Creative Director at Snowcastle Games. “We’ve had a lot of success independently with Earthlock, but we knew we needed a partner for Ikonei and Earthlock 2 that would help us go even further. Jagex Partners gives us the support required to better communicate with our existing community about what they want and find new ways to invite people into the growing world of Earthlock.”