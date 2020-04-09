Jen Simpkins is the new editor of Edge magazine – with Nathan Brown departing to freelance in the industry

News has come from our former colleagues over at Future, that Edge’s long-serving editor, Nathan Brown, is stepping down after ten years on the brand and five years in charge. And so it comes as no surprise that former deputy editor Jen Simpkins will be stepping up into the role.

Simpkins, the MCV Women in Games Awards 2018 Journalist of the Year, told us: “I am delighted to have this opportunity on the magazine I love so much, and at such an exciting time for the industry. Edge remains one of the most essential gaming publications there is, and I have every intention of keeping it that way – in addition to seeing what else it’s capable of.”

In addition, Chris Burke will be joining the team, as associate editor, having previously written for the recently-shuttered Official Xbox Magazine and Loaded, among others.

Tony Mott, editorial director of games at Future, praised Brown’s tenure in charge: “Nathan has produced some of the best issues of Edge in its 26-year history, and we’re proud of everything he’s achieved over the past five years. We wish him well with his new career and look forward to working with him as a contributor to Edge in the future.”

In addition to that Brown is embarking on a freelance career, within the video game industry, and will be both writing and consulting.

Prior to Edge, new editor Simpkins worked on Official PlayStation Magazine, and Mott said of her promotion: “Jen has excelled as Edge’s deputy editor, bringing a new dimension to the magazine and delivering some of its finest cover stories in recent years, so we’re excited about what she will do in the editor’s role.”

And he added “We’re also extremely happy to welcome Chris Burke to Edge, where he’ll have the opportunity to showcase his passion and expertise in new ways as we approach the next console generation.”