Jingle Jam 2022 will do its biggest gaming giveaway yet this December

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Yogscast are set to give away more games for charity causes than they ever have before across two weeks of special fundraising livestreams called Jingle Jam 2022.

The event will thank donors who spend over £35 GBP (about $42 USD) by providing them with the latest incarnation of the annual Jingle Jam Games Collection.

This year the Jingle Jam Games Collection contains nearly 90 games, and is worth a total over £1,000. It includes well known AAA blockbusters like A Total War Saga Troy and Age of Wonders: Planetfall, as well as indie faves like PlateUp!, You Suck At Parking and Bonfire Peaks. All of the games will be sent to their new owners as individual Steam keys that have to be activated before December 31st.

Everyone who donates above the £35 GBP minimum will also get discount coupons for Jingle Jam partners Fanatical, Displate, FRESH and the Yogscast Store.

The list of streamers taking part includes both Yogscast hosts and other popular creators from around the internet like Lewis and Simon, Sips, The Spiffing Brit, RTGame and more. Yogscast has also said it encourages other content creators to get in on the fundraising action even if they’re complete strangers, allowing them to register and take part on Tiltify.

“Once again we are humbled by the generosity and passion of the global games industry. Jingle Jam is always the highlight of the year for us here, and with this collection of games we’re confident we’ll top last year’s enormous figure,” says Lewis Brindley, co-founder, The Yogscast and Jingle Jam Trustee.

“This year’s charities span a range of diverse, important issues – we urge you to find out more about each and every one of them. We know times are tough right now for a lot of people, so if you are not in a position to donate this year, please don’t worry about it, come and watch the live streams online and join in the fun. But if you are in a position to donate and can find it in your heart to donate generously, you’ll be raising funds for some hugely important causes.”

Over the last 11 years, over £20 million has been raised for charity by the now annual event. This year’s event ends on December 14th. If you’d like to watch their streams, or donate in exchange for the previously mentioned goodies, you can do both over on the Jingle Jam website.