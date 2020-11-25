Join us for the Women in Games Awards 2020 TODAY at 4pm!

It’s finally here, after a six-month delay and a move from the usual big London mixer to a livestream event – the Women in Games Awards 2020!
Some things may have changed but what hasn’t is the brilliance of our 54 shortlisted nominees across nine categories, all of whom have shown brilliance over the last year in order to get this far out of the many hundreds and hundreds of nominations. And most of whom will be joining us live on the stream to see who has won.
We really hope that you can all join us today at 4pm at www.womeningamesawards.com to celebrate the achievements of our nominees, and of all the women across our industry, in what has been an incredibly difficult year.
We’ll also have some special guests speaking and our Outstanding Contribution Award winner will also be revealed. All alongside our incredible hosts Charleyy Hodson and Elle Osili-Wood.
Our shortlisted nominees, opposite, will also be joining us live. A big thanks to all of our judges for putting in the time and effort to choose our winners.
Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors for this year’s event, without whom it would not be possible: Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage.
Rising Star of the Year – Development
Sponsored by Creative Assembly
Hannah Rose, Bithell Games
Inês Filipa Brasil Lagarto, Lab42
Jasmine Moore, Sumo Digital (Nottingham)
Jessica Sham, TT Games
Julia Shusterman, Sports Interactive
Vicky McKelvey, Supermassive Games
Rising Star of the Year – Business
Sponsored by EA
Christie Moulding, Team17
Emily Horler, ReedPop, UK
Emma Withington, Bastion
Eva Poppe, Unity
Shazina Adam, SIEE
Katie Laurence, Ubisoft
Creative Impact of the Year
Sponsored by Facebook Gaming
Anna Hollinrake, Mediatonic
Helen Kaur, Rocksteady
Jess Hyland, Wonderstruck
Julie Savage, Supermassive Games
Karoline Forsberg, nDreams
Lily Zhu, Splash Damage
Technical Impact of the Year
In association with Unity
Amy Phillips, Media Molecule
Anastasiia Tsaplii, Bossa Studios
Cheryl Razzell, Polystream
Michelle Chapman, Sumo Digital
Mohrag Taylor, Creative Assembly
Nareice Wint, Lucid Games & Party
Llama Games
Comms Impact of the Year
Sponsored by Splash Damage
Amy Hughes, Square Enix
Charleyy Hodson, Xbox UK
Haley Uyrus, Mediatonic
Taylea Enver, Frontier Developments
Sola Kasali, EA
Zuzanna ‘Zee’ Inczewska, Team Adopt Me
Businesswoman of the Year
Sponsored by Amiqus
Gemma Johnson-Brown, Dovetail Games
Korina Abbott, Neonhive
Maria Sayans, Ustwo
Nusrat Shah, Exient
Tina Lauro Pollock, Brain and Nerd Ltd
Lauran Carter, Liquid Crimson
Journalist of the Year
Sponsored by ADVNCR
Elle Osili-Wood, Freelance journalist and presenter
Jessica Wells, Network N
Lara Jackson, GameByte
Louise Blain, Dialect/Freelance
Vic Hood, TechRadar
Vikki Blake, Eurogamer & NME
Career Mentor of the Year
Sponsored by Hangar 13
Caroline Miller, Indigo Pearl
Korina Abbott, NeonHive
Melissa Phillips, Silver Rain Games
Romana Ramzan, Glasgow Caledonian University
Tara Mustapha, Code Coven
Anisa Sanusi, Limit Break Mentorship
Games Campaigner of the Year
Sponsored by OPM Jobs
Cinzia Musio, Splash Damage
Fey Vercuiel, Studio Gobo
Lauren Kaye, She Plays Games
Marie-Claire Isaaman, Women in Games
Michelle Tilley, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Roz Tuplin, Games London
Outstanding Contribution
Sponsored by Rare
The recipient of this award will be announced