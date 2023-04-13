Jon Ingold will be a keynote speaker at Develop:Brighton

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

inkle’s narrative director and co-founder Jon Ingold has been announced as the first keynote speaker for Develop:Brighton 2023.

Jon Ingold founded his studio inkle back in 2011, and has since created acclaimed narrative games like Sorcery, 80 Days, Overboard! and Heavens Vault.

Ingold’s keynote, ‘Further Up and Further In: Making Richer Gameplay Narratives’ will focus on how the people making games can make their narratives both replayable and reduce ‘content-creation burden’ for studios.

“The Develop conference is the beating heart of UK games, and I’m thrilled to have been invited to speak this year,” said Ingold.

“I can’t wait to share the strategies we have developed at inkle across the last decade to aid others in creating narrative experiences that keep their integrity with every playthrough. I hope attendees will see that single player games don’t have to be designed to be disposable.”

“We’re thrilled to have Jon joining us as a keynote speaker this summer,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane. “This is just the start; we have even more speakers and panels to announce, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest information.”

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Brighton this summer for another week of sharing, learning and networking. We hope to see you there.”

Develop:Brighton 2023 will take place between July 11, 2023 and July 13, 2023 this year at the Hilton Brighton Metropole. If you’d like to book passes to go, a range of options are available at www.developconference.com

As an MCV/DEVELOP reader, you’re entitled to an additional 10% discount on tickets with the our promo code, ZLECKS.